Red tide still up in Puerto Bay, Honda Bay and Malampaya Sound

All types of shellfish or Acetes sp. or Alamang are not yet safe for human consumption.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has issued a new red tide warning for Puerto Princesa Bay, Honda Bay, and Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town on Tuesday.

Based on its Shellfish Bulletin No.1 series of 2021, shellfishes collected in the areas in Palawan are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit.

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” BFAR said.

Other areas with positive red tide toxin include coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate; Sorsogon Bay in Sorsogon; Coastal waters Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Sianton in Negros Oriental; Coastal waters of Zumarraga in Western Samar; Coastal waters of Calubian, Leyte, and Cancabato Bay.

