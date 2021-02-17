Red tide alert still up in Malampaya Sound; Honda Bay and Puerto Bay cleared

Honda Bay and Puerto Princesa Bays are now free from red tide but the Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay is still contaminated, according to the latest bulletin of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Shellfish bulletin No. 04 on February 15 said laboratory results for shellfish collected at the Inner Malampaya Sound are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) that is beyond regulatory limits.

The bureau stated that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are still not safe for human consumption.

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh, washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.”

The red tide toxins are known to cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP), which can be fatal to human if ingested by consuming shellfishes.

Other coastal waters with positive red tide toxin include Sorsogon Bay in Sorsogon; Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Siaton in Negros Oriental; Coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga, San Pedro and Cambatutay Bays in Western Samar; Coastal waters of Calubian, Leyte, Carigara Bay, and Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; Coastal waters of Biliran Islands; Coastal waters of Guiuan and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; and Lianga Bay; Coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur; and Ormoc Bay in Leyte.