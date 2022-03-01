The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) wants to help 1,500 families who have been badly hit by typhoon Odette, after giving P5,000 to 500 households in Puerto Princesa City.

Agnes Beronio, Philippine Red Cross (PRC)-Palawan Chapter officer-in-charge, said Monday that the initial 500 families received the financial assistance on Sunday during the visit of PRC chair and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon.

The cash grant assistance was distributed in Barangay Langogan, covering beneficiaries from Brgys. Concepcion, Tanabag, and Langogan.

PRC extends hot meals to affected residents by the typhoon Odette (Photo from Philippine Red Cross- Palawan Chapter)

“Simula pa lang din ‘yong for 500 families na may tag-P5,000–that’s why si chairman ay nag-visit sa atin. Kasama namin siya at ito ang first cash grant activity namin in relation to Odette,” Beronio said.

“Actually, ang PRC ay may established protocol on the selection ng beneficiaries. Maraming disaster na sa Pilipinas ginagawa ito kaya established ‘yong process of selection namin. Kasama namin ‘yong iba-ibang sector ng barangay as part ng committee on the selection, hindi lang ito si red cross lang ang nag-select. In-involve ang leaders at representatives sa barangay,” she added.

The PRC is now in the process of selecting beneficiaries in other affected towns like Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, and Roxas. If there will be additional funds, the PRC is considering to add beneficiaries in the city, she added.

Distribution of hygiene kits for the use of each family affected (Photo from Philippine Red Cross- Palawan Chapter)

And while the target of PRC is only 1,500 families at the moment, Beronio said she is still hoping to add more beneficiaries in Palawan.

“Sa ngayon hindi pa natin masabi kasi ‘yong nakalatag sa ngayon ay 1,500 families but we are targeting 4,000 or maybe more. Dahil sa pag-visit ni chairman ay nakita niya ‘yong need, nagkaroon siya ng pagkakataon na makausap ‘yong local chief executives at barangay kapitan,” she said.

Ahead of the cash assistance, Beronio mentioned that PRC has already positioned its volunteers and responders before the landfall of Typhoon Odette. The responders helped in retrieval and search and rescue operations, then mobilized the volunteers in northern towns for the immediate provision of food packs.

Due to absence of clean water, PRC uses its asset to assist locals for their need in water supply (Photo from Philippine Red Cross- Palawan Chapter)

The PRC also extended different kinds of assistance, such as food items for 2,724 families, 560 boxes of hygiene kits, kitchen sets for 500 families, shelter repair kits, hot meals, and psychological support. Beronio added that PRC also deployed assets such as water tankers, food trucks, water filtration systems, and ambulances.

Beronio further stated that PRC will continue the hot meal distribution from March 7 to 11 in Roxas town in cooperation with the provincial government. She also said that they will continue the assessment to identify beneficiaries for the shelter assistance, such as providing galvanized iron roofs for affected families.