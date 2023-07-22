“Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often.”

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC)-Palawan chapter spearheaded a short-distance marathon within the heart of Puerto Princesa City on Saturday morning to celebrate the National Blood Donors Month 2023.

Dubbed as the “3K and 5K Color Fun Run 2023,” the PRC activity was led by Puerto Princesa City Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates, who serves as the chairman of the PRC Palawan chapter.

Socrates noted the presence of both students and young professionals as they lined up to have their names registered early in the morning at the Red Cross registration booth.

Socrates joined the participants who ran the 3-kilometer distance.

Other participants included members from the military, police, government workers, and private business establishments. Some foreign nationals also joined the fun run.

Agnes Tabinga, Red Cross Palawan chapter administrator, said the first finisher was Chris Velez, an American national, while Buddy Beup was the first finisher of the 3-kilometer run.

The Palawan Red Cross thanked the event’s prime sponsor, Garcellano Tourist Inn, as well as other staunch donors and private individuals who have unwaveringly supported Palawan Red Cross’s activities.