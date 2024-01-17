Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said an “economically sensitive” carbon pricing policy needs to be in place for the country to effectively manage its carbon emissions and meet its target reduction commitments.

The Department of Finance (DOF) posted an update on Tuesday stating that Recto chaired the Technical Working Group Meeting focused on the development of carbon pricing tools for the Philippines.

During the meeting, there was an emphasis on identifying the most suitable and economically viable approach to carbon pricing for the nation.

Recto said carbon pricing instruments currently being developed with technical support from the World Bank (WB) can serve as fiscal tools that will allow the government to incorporate the social and external costs associated with carbon emissions.

“While incentivizing both industries and individuals to actively reduce their carbon footprints, they will help the government mobilize financial resources to bolster fiscal space for a stronger economic recovery,” Recto said.

Carbon pricing is a mechanism that accounts for the external expenses associated with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the WB.

These external costs encompass the societal burdens, including harm to crops, healthcare expenses related to heatwaves and droughts, and property losses due to flooding and rising sea levels. Carbon pricing links these costs to their origins by assigning a price, typically in the form of a fee on emitted carbon dioxide (CO2).

Recto thanked the WB and the Economic Consulting Associates (ECA) for their support in helping the Philippines develop and examine the feasibility of carbon pricing instruments.

The WB was represented by Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand (BMPT) Ndiame Diop. Meanwhile, CPI-ETS Specialist, WB Consultant William Derbyshire and CPI-ETS Specialist, WB Consultant Yiran Ren represented the ECA.

Secretary Recto was joined by Climate Change Commission PH (CCC) Secretary Robert E.A. Borje; Commissioner Rachel Herrera; Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga; Usec. Analiza Rebuelta-Teh; Department of Trade and Industry (DTI Philippines) Secretary Alfredo Pascual; Department of Energy Philippines (DOE) Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella; Department of Transportation – Philippines (DOTr) Director Felicisimo C. Pangilinan, Jr.; and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Director Nieva Natural.