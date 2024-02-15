Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has urged Filipinos to invest in the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr)’s 30th tranche of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTB 30) for a more secure future during its launch on February 13, 2024, at the Ayuntamiento de Manila.

“The RTB 30 is more than just a financial contract but a commitment to shared prosperity. It will help drive the government’s socioeconomic agenda forward and empower ordinary Filipinos to chart their path to financial freedom for a more secure future,” Recto said.

Recto stated that the RTBs encourage ordinary Filipinos to start investing in safe and stable sources of passive income, while also helping the government raise funds to finance its priority projects nationwide.

He mentioned that the theme of RTB 30, ‘Kaagapay Mo Sa Buhay,’ encapsulates the deep partnership between the government and the people through RTB investments.

“Nagpapakita ito ng isang klase ng gobyerno na handang umalalay sa mga Pilipino tungo sa pag-asenso, sa murang investment na limang libong piso,” Recto said.

With a minimum investment of just ₱5,000, RTBs are accessible and virtually risk-free investment instruments that are guaranteed by the entire financial capacity of the Philippine government.

The RTB 30, in particular, is a 5-year tenor investment with a gross interest rate of 6.250% per annum, payable every quarter until its maturity in 2029.