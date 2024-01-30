Finance Secretary Ralph Recto recently met with United States Department of State (USDS) Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Jose Fernandez to discuss areas for strategic partnerships and closer cooperation in matters of common concern, including strengthening economic resilience.

He expressed a strong willingness to collaborate on the vital role of the US as an anchor for potential investments in the country, potentially attracting increased attention from other global investors.

Recto also urged the US to enhance its trade partnership with the Philippines to diversify supply chains and bolster economic resilience.

Recto reassured US officials of the Philippine government’s firm commitment to addressing investor concerns, such as high electricity costs, through initiatives like the proposed amendments to the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) and other streamlined processes to facilitate business operations in the country.

Fernandez highlighted specific areas of interest for the US, including critical minerals, semiconductors, and energy security.

Also present at the meeting were US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, US State Department Special Assistants Laura Russ and CJ Johnson, as well as other officials from the US Embassy in the Philippines in Manila.