A recently released individual, previously incarcerated for a drug-related offense, has once again been apprehended on a similar charge.

Ryan Natividad, said to be a local government employee, was arrested again at his residence in Purok Mahogany, Barangay Sicsican, at around 12:48 p.m. yesterday, April 3.

According to the head of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), their asset was able to purchase around ₱1,500 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) from Natividad, which served as the basis for his apprehension.

The suspect vehemently denied the allegations from the start, claiming that the evidence was planted by the police.

Upon apprehension, five sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 0.80 grams with an estimated street value of ₱5,000, along with drug paraphernalia, were confiscated from the suspect.

Additionally, the marked money used for the transaction was recovered.

Natividad was arrested in 2020 by the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency Palawan (PDEA) and was released in December 2023.

Natividad will again face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.