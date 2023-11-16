Sonny Rogelio, known as Ka Miggy and the last senior commander of the Bienvenido Vallever Command of the New People’s Army in Palawan, has been captured following a confrontation with Philippine Army troops in Mindoro.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the commander of Western Command (Wescom), reported Wednesday that Ka Miggy, previously listed as one of the 16 sought-after rebel leaders in Palawan before it was declared an insurgency-free province, was last detected here in February of this year.

“We last monitored him here in February and was captured last month in an encounter with the Philippine Army in Mindoro,” Carlos said.

Carlos said Wescom is persisting in its outreach initiatives across various barangays to prevent any potential comeback of the NPA.

He also noted their ongoing efforts towards having the NPA declared as persona non grata in all Palawan barangays.

“The requirement for the declaration of insurgency-free is, I think, around 60 out of the 433 barangays [of Palawan] but we are gunning for 100 percent,” he said.

“As of last month there are already 130+ barangays that have issued persona non and this is a continuing effort,” he added.