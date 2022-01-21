Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos has replaced Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez as the new commander of the Western Command (WESCOM). A change of command ceremony was held at the WESCOM Headquarters on Friday.

Carlos, the concurrent commander of the Philippine Fleet, is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in 1989 and is also a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1989. He also completed his General Staff Course at the Naval Command College-People’s Liberation Army-Navy in China in 2008.

Carlos’ elder brother, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief of Police General Dionardo Carlos, was present at the ceremony.

(From left) Vice Adm. Ramil Roberto Enriquez, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino, and Rear Adm. Alberto Carlos during the change of command. (Photo from WESCOM)

Carlos vowed to continue the protection of the country’s western territory, sustained inter-agency collaboration in support of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), strengthening of the physical presence in all occupied islands in the WPS, and the conduct of naval and air patrols.

He also vowed to pursue the aim of dismantling all terrorist threats in Palawan as part of WESCOM’s internal security operation.

“We learned sir Iking’s (Enriquez) keen support for the principles of the NTF-ELCAC, so the neutralization of the NPA top leaders paved the way for the mass surrender and withdrawal of support for the CTG. He also unselfishly utilized the general funds given to him by higher headquarters for the victims of typhoon Odette,” Carlos said during his assumption speech.

“Asahan po ninyo ang lubos kong pagkilala at pag galang sa inyong mga naumpisahan na mga programa at gawain dito sa WESCOM,” he added.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff, General Andres Centino, presided over the change of command ceremony and the retirement ceremony of Enriquez, who will end his military service on January 24, 2022.

“The accomplishments of the Western Command under Vice-Admiral Enriquez are indeed a testament to his competence and leadership,” Centino said.

Meanwhile, Enriquez thanked the AFP leadership and government officials for the support he received during his stint as WESCOM commander.

“My [time] as the commander of Western Command is challenging yet fulfilling. The area of Western Command has been challenged not only external and internal threats but also the pandemic and typhoon that devastated Palawan,” Enriquez said.