Real estate development giant Cebu Landmasters, Inc. is bullish about the expansion of its condominium project in Puerto Princesa, as it unveiled here Saturday the second phase of its Casa Mira Towers project.

CLI founder Jose Soberano II told Palawan News they have been buoyed by the turnout of their initial phase after all 721 units in their first three towers were sold out just a year after the project launching.

The project’s 4th phase is already on a hot sale and project completion for the P6.6 billion mid-housing project located in Barangay San Pedro at the heart of the city is targeted for 2027.

“The outstanding reception at Casa Mira Towers Palawan shows how much CLI’s projects are resonating with the market. We are happy with this achievement,” Soberano said.

He pointed out that their Palawan project serves as their first step towards expansion into mainland Luzon.

“From here, we are going to mainland Luzon, probably through CamSur and Batangas,” Soberano said.

The mid-level housing project offers mostly studio-type and 12-bedroom units. A studio unit has a 20-square-meter floor area and a price range of P2.1 million to P3 million. Its 1-bedroom unit with a 28-square-meter area costs from P2.6 million to P3.5 million.

Soberano said roughly 40 percent of the reservations they received for the first three towers were from overseas Filipino workers (OFW), while the remainder was a mix of locals and foreign nationals.

The Cebu-based company is one of the leading real estate developers in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, specializing in residential, commercial, and hospitality projects.

