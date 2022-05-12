Dennis Sabando, the re-elected mayor of Roxas town, stated that he will continue infrastructure development and livelihood assistance to residents.

Sabando won against five contenders, including his nephew and current Sangguniang Bayan member Pedy Sabando, after getting 10,794 votes.

In an interview after the Municipal Board of Canvassers (MBOC) proclaimed the town’s winning candidates around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sabando said he will focus on rehabilitation of the infrastructures affected by typhoon Odette in December 2021.

“Gusto ko ituloy na maayos muna ang mga kalsada, infrastructure [ang focus natin] at pag-aaralan natin ang mga nasira noong panahon ng Odette, ma-rehab lahat,” Sabando said.

“Yong mga schools dapat maayos na at itong gusto ko rin maayos ang palengke,” he added.

He also said livelihood programs will be one of his priorities to increase the daily income of the residents, adding that cooperatives will help residents have a stable source of income.

“Ang livelihood, palalakasin natin, ang cooperative. Kagaya ng sinasabi ko sa mga rallies na ‘wag makuntento sa P300 na kita kada araw, dapat aabot man lang ng P600,” he said.

Reynaldo Pacho was elected as vice mayor, while Jesus Miraflor Jr., Bernie Valdez, Gerry Garnado, Henry Acosta, Loida Sebido, Grace Bañez, Thamtham Favila, and Wilfredo Magdayao will compose the Sangguniang Bayan.

“Salamat sa suporta ng taumbayan. Ang masasabi ko lang [sa mga nakalaban natin] na kalimutan na ang mga nangyari, bahagi na ‘yon ng nakaraan,” Sabando added.

Sabando’s wife, Maria Angela Sabando, was also re-elected as a 1st district provincial board member.