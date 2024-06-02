A video clip captured by a local shows twin waterspouts, commonly known as “ipo-ipo,” off the coast of Dumaran town early Sunday afternoon, June 2.

Kimpoy Villanoche said they saw the waterspouts occurring simultaneously in close proximity to each other around 2 p.m. while they were at the Palawan State University Dumaran Campus in Barangay Sta. Teresita.

Enduring for about 15 to 20 minutes before fading away, Villanoche described how the surrounding darkened as thunder echoed and lightning flickered, signaling the locals to the phenomenon.

“Dumilim yong paligid dito, kumulog, at kumidlat, hanggang sa napansin ng mga tao na may mga buhawi na pala,” Villanoche recounted

(The surroundings darkened here, thunder rumbled, and lightning flashed, until people noticed there were already waterspouts.)

He said they initially thought that the waterspouts would make landfall and cause damage to their homes. Luckily, it also dissipated and did not inflict harm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says waterspouts are spinning columns of water and wind often seen in warm tropical oceans. They form when warm, wet air near the water’s surface rises quickly into colder air above.

When warm air rises, it encounters variations in air pressure and wind direction, resulting in the formation of a spinning column of air that, upon contact with water vapor, transforms into a visible funnel-shaped cloud.

Fishermen are advised to take waterspouts seriously, avoiding them if spotted at sea due to the potential hazards they pose.