Rape incident reported in Agutaya COVID-19 quarantine facility

Agutaya mayor Perla Bacuel confirmed the incident to Palawan News in a phone interview on Tuesday. Personal details about the victim have been withheld from the public, but Bacuel said she was an allowed person outside residence (APOR) who was recently reassigned in the island municipality of Agutaya from a different town.

Local authorities in the municipality of Agutaya in northern Palawan are prosecuting a rape case that reportedly occurred at the town’s COVID-19 quarantine facility and involving a female victim who was completing her mandatory quarantine period.

Mayor Bacuel also described the suspect in the case as a 26-year old local engineer whom she said was drunk when he broke into the quarantine facility on December 16 where the victim was confined.

“Sabi ng mga tao ko doon, lasing na lasing ang suspek, nakapasok siya doon sa kwarto. Nasa quarantine pa ang biktima eh, ilang araw pa lang siya doon, nagka-quarantine pa lang siya,” Bacuel said.

Palawan News learned from sources that the suspect, a resident of Barangay Villa Fria in Agutaya, who was also believed to be a contractor of a power supply company, is being transported to Puerto Princesa City to undergo inquest proceedings.

There are three active COVID-19 cases in Agutaya as of Tuesday, December 22, based on the tally from Palawan PDRRMO.