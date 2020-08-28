Rape incidence up despite lower number of other index crimes in Puerto Princesa City

Mark Allen Palacio, chief investigation unit (CIU) of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), told Palawan News on Thursday afternoon that from January to July the index crime rate was down to 57 percent citing police data since the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) that started mid-March.

Index crimes recorded during the first half of this year was 29 percent lower compared to the same period last year, attributed by the Philippine National Police to the limited movement of people during the lockdown periods.

“From 86 [percent] to 57 [percent] ang laki ng binaba, kung titingnan mo from January to July 86 [percent] last year. Syempre may factor [which is] ECQ tayo,” he said.

Index crimes in the Philippines pertain mainly to crimes against persons and against property.

Palacio noted however that while index crimes went down due to lockdown, there was an increase in the number of rape cases.

“Ang highest crime based sa tally namin ng station 1 and station 2 consolidated report, rape ‘yong pinaka mataas followed ng murder and theft. Sunod ay physical injury, robbery, homicide, and carnapping,” he said.

Palacio pointed out that an increased number of rape cases reflects an increase in “confidence level” from the victim to come forward since some victims don’t usually report sexual assault.

“Ang rape [cases] natin is 19 from January to July. Ang nakikita natin dito ay dati, ang krimen na rape ay masyadong trauma ang binibigay sa victim. Ibig-sabihin ‘yong confidence level ng biktima sa police ay tumataas kasi dati hindi ‘yan nirereport,” he added.

Among the highest number of reported crimes involved crimes against person such murder, homicide, physical injury, and rape; and crimes against property such as robbery, theft, carjacking, and cattle rustling.

“Kapag na consolidate namin ‘yong list, aalamin namin kung ano ‘yong highest and alin ‘yong lowest na crime. Kapag na consolidate natin, pag-aaralan natin ‘yan isa-isa. Mayroon ding social media accounts ang bawat unit namin kung ano ‘yong mga dapat gawin,” he added.

(With a report from Romar Miranda)