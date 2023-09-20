The management of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) has called out a Facebook account for its whimsical post suggesting the presence of large and dangerous wildlife lurking around the famous nature attraction.

The park management, in a statement, demanded that the FB page “Your Palawan” take down a post that portrayed PPUR as a place where “dangerous wild animals” roam around like in the prehistoric era.

PPSRNP superintendent Elizabeth Maclang expressed a mixture of irritation and concern over the post, noting that the page even purports to offer information to visitors.

“Hindi namin alam kung ano ang intensyon kung for the likes ba or for the clout. Pero for us, it’s irresponsible para sa isang page na nagke-claim as a tourist information center para mag post ng mga bagay na walang basehan at katotohanan,” she said.

Maclang told Palawan News that they initially opted not to dignify the post with a response but have chosen to issue a statement upon receiving negative feedback from stakeholders.

In its statement, the PPSRNP management blasted the post for its scientific inaccuracy.

“The notion of human-sized bats, crocodiles and snakes finding sustenance in this pitch-black abyss is as ludicrous as it sounds,” they said.

“Scientifically speaking, only a select group of creatures known as troglobites can endure the harsh conditions of underground environments, and this list does not include serpents or reptiles. Your Palawan seems to have mistaken the Underground River for a creature feature film set,” they added.

The PPSRNP stressed that the damage this post may cause will not only affect their office but the entire tourism industry in the city.

“Misinformation not only misleads but can also have grave consequences for the industry that supports the local community within the national park and the city of Puerto Princesa,” they said.

As of posting, the post is still up with 222 reacts, 67 comments and 33 shares.