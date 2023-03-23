The holy month of Ramadan officially starts today, March 23, the Palawan Ulama and Duat Council, Inc. (PUDCI) announced.

In a statement, PUDCI president Shaykh Abubakar Nasil said that the declaration of the beginning of Ramadan in the province followed the moon sighting in Malaysia and Indonesia after a failed moonsighting activity conducted by PUDCI, NCMF-Palawan, the Human Development Foundation, and the Muslim Association of Puerto Princesa City (MUSAPRIC) in Talaudyong on Wednesday, March 22.

“Due to cloud cover, the new moon was not visible during the moon sighting,” PUDCI said.

The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta had earlier decided to start their commemoration on the same date

“The said groups have performed what they were assigned to do, and finally, the result of the moon sighting is that the moon crescent has not been sighted. Based on this, the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta has decided that the beginning of Ramadan will be on Thursday 23rd of March, 2023 In sha Allah,” Abdulrauf Guialani, Bangsamoro jurist and deputy mufti, said.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, although the date varies by country and depends on the sighting of the new moon.

Over 1.7 billion Muslims worldwide observe it by fasting and praying.

