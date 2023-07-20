Going back to his first love, Palaweño film director Dante Nico García has proved that his heart for the clothing industry has never died. This time around, he made sure that his passion for the industry would spark hope for the sustainability of the livelihood of women dressmakers in Puerto Princesa.

Garcia has been in the film production industry for several years, and some of his masterpieces have gained national and international recognition. But before his venture into directing films, he was a production designer inspired by his clothing technology course at the University of the Philippines.

He immersed himself in various activities in the industry until he returned home to Palawan. He did not expect that the wedding of a relative would remind him of something he was familiar with—clothing design.

“Walang patahian na yong pwedeng mag-fitting. Walang couturier dito, pupunta ka, magdidesign at babalikan ka for three times na fitting para ma-perfect mo ang damit.”

His quest brought him to Barangay Sta. Monica, where a group of 50 needleworkers was established in 2012, working collaboratively to produce uniforms, shirts, and gowns for various occasions.

Due to the impact of ongoing construction at the barangay hall, they made the decision to work independently from their individual stations, as it had caused disruption to their office facility. This change posed a challenge for the group leader, Ellen Bracero, who found it difficult to closely oversee their work and monitor their progress.

Recognizing the importance of addressing these challenges, both Garcia and Bracero were in agreement that proactive measures were necessary. Garcia contributed his creative expertise in designing clothes, while Bracero and her team focused on streamlining operations to ensure the consistent fulfillment of orders and the long-term sustainability of their endeavors.

Need for new designs of clothes

Various special events require dressing up to comply with the theme. Those with time and budget may choose to acquire their outfits from outside Palawan, while others may find it wise and practical to rent.

However, Garcia noticed that some of the clothes, particularly gowns, had been worn multiple times. While this may be a sustainable approach to clothing, some of the garments were already damaged and no longer suitable for the next wearer’s body.

“Ang art ko na isa pa more than film ay clothes, fashion— Masusolusyunan ko rin ang matagal na paghihintay,” Garcia said.

Through their collaboration, they have the capacity to produce ready-to-wear clothes, featuring freshly designed garments that are suitable for all sizes, crafted from high-quality fabrics.

He firmly believes that their partnership will not only enable them to create new items but also facilitate their accessibility to markets, including online platforms.

“Napansin ko na ang product nila ay nasa uniform, pang-field demonstration. Ang kita nila ay nasa P50 o P100, makatapos ka ng tatlo o kung magaling ka ay lima, kung pamilyado ka ay hindi pa rin sustainable. They end up having loans pa rin,”he said.

Hope for sustainability of sewing livelihood

Throughout the years, Bracero believed that women should be empowered and have a skill that could help raise their families. Sewing is an important part of her life which mainly supported the studies of her seven children.

“Malaki ang aming expectation na lumago at lumaki ito pero wala pa naman, ang talagang plano namin ay magkaroon ng paktorya para mas marami makatrabaho. Mas makakabigay ng serbisyo sa mga taga-rito, sana mura lang para ma-avail ng mga Palaweño,” Bracero said.

Having a factory will open more work opportunities to locals even with basic sewing skills, he said. She believes on the need to increase the number of sewers in the city and be trained to produce high- quality clothes.

It will also produce more output as it could save time instead of finishing a whole cloth by one person at one sitting.

“Doon sila bumabagal na sila na gumagawa ng lahat— If I will be able to buy bulk fabrics sa Manila na mura at naka-factory, kahit wala nagpapatahi ay mabibigyan ko pa rin sila ng kabuhayan,” Garcia added.

Aside from sustaining their own livelihood, they are also committed to give back to the community through providing school supplies and uniforms even to indigenous people students.

Casa Nieves as fashion hub

In addition to hosting artworks and art-related events, he envisions Casa Nieves as a fashion hub—a place where the group’s dresses can be displayed, allowing clients to assess their appearance, from the fit of the clothes to their makeup.

Casa Nieves will serve as a dedicated space for showcasing the group’s creations, offering a comprehensive experience for clients to explore and evaluate their desired look.

There will also be collaboration opportunities for young designers who are interested in selling their products in the store. García added that he is open to sharing his knowledge with them.

He also intends to collaborate with women from Sitio Iratag in Brgy. Irawan for beadwork, facilitated through the Rotary Club.

To showcase the items to the public, García, in collaboration with the women of St. Monica, will host a fashion show on August 26 at the rooftop of Casa Nieves through his IV:VIII store.