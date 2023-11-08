Northern Palawan will continue to experience scattered rain showers and cloudy conditions because of the low pressure area located 395 kilometers to the west-southwest of Puerto Princesa, the state weather bureau said.

However, there is a possibility that the low-pressure area may leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) today.

In a 5 a.m. weather update, weather specialist Patrick Del Mundo said that the low-pressure area (LPA) has a limited chance of intensifying into a storm during the weekend, with the potential for northern monsoon winds to steer it out of the PAR by that time.

“Patuloy yong ating monitoring dito sa low pressure area na huling namataan sa layong 395 kilometers sa may west-southwest ng Puerto Princesa City sa Palawan. Itong nasabing LPA ay nananatiling mababa yong tsansa na maging isang bagyo sa mga susunod na araw,” he said.

Del Mundo added that the LPA will continue to produce heavy rains, particularly in the Kalayaan Group of Islands. A heavy rainfall warning was issued at midnight in northern municipalities of Palawan, particularly in El Nido, Taytay, and San Vicente, indicating light to moderate rain with occasional heavy rain (2.5-4.5, with occasional 7.5-15 liters per meter square of rainfall per hour).

However, the rainfall warnings were terminated by 5 a.m. today. Local disaster risk and reduction management offices are advised to monitor the situation on the ground.

Additional reports by PAGASA stated that the weather will remain cold throughout the weekend until Monday, November 13, with steady temperatures of 25-31 degrees Celsius in Puerto Princesa City, 24-30 degrees Celsius in the Kalayaan Group of Islands, and 25-32 degrees Celsius in Coron and the Calamian Group of Islands.

Although no gale warning was raised in any part of the Philippines, slight to moderate coastal waters will reach wave heights of 0.8-2.4 meters in Puerto Princesa and KIG, with wind speeds of 20-40 km per hour.

Meanwhile, Coron and the Calamian Group of Islands will experience stronger winds throughout the weekend until Monday, with wind speeds of 30-40 km per hour and wave heights of 1.3-2.4 liters per meter sq. of rainfall.