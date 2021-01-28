Rainy weekend expected, but no storm anticipated

The northeast monsoon continues to prevail over Luzon area, bringing rainshowers over the MIMAROPA region, according to the official Thursday forecast.

Weather specialist Shelly Ignacio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon or amihan is affecting the Luzon area while easterlies is prevailing over Visayas and Mindanao.

“Sa loob ng isa hanggang tatlong araw ay wala tayong nakikitang LPA na maaaring ma-develop into bagyo pero continuous monitoring pa rin tayo,” she said.

Due to surge of northeast monsoon, the wind will bring high sea level over northern seaboard of northern Luzon. The state weather bureau raised a gale warning over seaboards of Batanes, northern coast of Ilocos Norte, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan islands.

The Kalayaan island and city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level of 23 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Meanwhile, based on the climate forum of PAGASA, the La Niña is likely to continue with around 90 percent chance until month of March. It also noted that by April, the sea condition could return to normal condition, which means lesser formation of clouds and lesser rains.

“Sa ngayon kasi na may La Niña ay mainit sa normal ang ating sea surface temperature kaya meron tayong formation of clouds at madalas ang ating pag-ulan. Kapag nag neutral condition na ang ating Pacific Ocean at Philippine Sea, ibig sabihin ay kukunti na ang formation ng mga ulap at kukunti na lang ‘yong aasahan natin na mga ulan,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

The rain causing weather systems such as tail-end of frontal system (shearline), northeast monsoon, intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), low pressure areas (LPAs), easterlies, and tropical cyclones are expected to experience until March due to continuous existence of La Niña.

