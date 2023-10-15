Palawan will see scattered rain showers for the rest of this week as the trough of the low pressure area exits the Philippine area of responsibility, according to a forecast update issued at 4:00 a.m. today by Obet Badrina, weather specialist for the state weather bureau.

Badrina said that the extreme northern Luzon area, including the northernmost part of Palawan, will be affected not only by the trough of the exiting low-pressure area (LPA) but also by the northeasterly surface winds blowing at 20-30 kph from southeast to northwest, as the weather transitions from habagat to amihan winds.

Additionally, the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), along with Puerto Princesa City and the rest of mainland Palawan, will experience consistent temperatures of 25-30 degrees Celsius from Monday to Thursday. The temperature will increase by two degrees on Friday, October 20, as the trough of the LPA moves further west.

Coastal waters are calmer this week, with wave heights ranging from slight to moderate, measuring between 0.8-1.3 meters in both Palawan and KIG.

Although Badrina noted that no gale warning has been issued in Northern Palawan yet, he advised fishermen to still take precautions when taking small boats out into the open sea.

Another report by PAGASA on rainfall predicts that Palawan, especially KIG, will experience light to moderate rains, with some instances of heavy rainfall. This means that the rainfall will range from 2.5-4.5 liters/meter sq. per hour, with occasional bursts of 7.5-15 liters/meter sq. per hour in KIG.