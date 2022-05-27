The southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies and intermittent showers to the western parts of the country today, according to the national weather bureau.

“Nagbabalik ang habagat or southwest monsoon sa western sections ng ating bansa simula sa may western part of Central Luzon down to Mindanao. Ito ay magdadala ng mga pag-ulan ngayong araw na posibleng magdulot ng mga pagbaha or landslides,” PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said Saturday morning.

He also stated that although the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is not currently affecting the country, it is probable that it may do so by tomorrow, or Sunday, bringing rainfall in the next two to three days.

Estareja said that based on the PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential (TCTP) data, there is a possibility that a low pressure area (LPA) will form within the ITCZ.

“Inaasahan po na in the next three days, magwe-west-northwest ang direction nitong LPA. So, in the direction po ng Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Malaki ang impluwensya nitong ITCZ at LPA sa Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao hanggang sa kalagitnaan ng susunod na linggo bagama’t mababa ang tsansa nitong LPA na maging isang ganap na bagyo,” he said.

“Ngayong araw, dahil sa habagat, asahan ang mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon. Pinaka apektado ang Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and MIMAROPA as early as this morning,” Estareja added.

Western Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to southwest monsoon. The rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the Southwest to South will prevail over Western Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas. Light to moderate winds from the South to Southeast will prevail over the rest of Visayas, with slight to moderate seas.