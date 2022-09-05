- Advertisement by Google -

The weather service reported on Tuesday morning that the southwest monsoon is still having an impact on a number of Luzon provinces, including Palawan.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Tuesday morning that the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring scattered rains with thunderstorms over the province, Bataan, Zambales, and Occidental Mindoro.

The rest of the provinces in Luzon, on the other hand, will experience fair weather condition, except in the afternoon and evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Aurelio also said that the weather bureau is keeping an eye on a new tropical depression (TD) located 1,680 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

- Advertisement -

The TD has maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of 55 kph, and is moving west southwest of at 20 kph.

“Ang bagyong ito ay napakalayo at wala pong epekto sa ating bansa at hindi nahihila o naaapektuhan ang southwest monsoon. At susunod na pangalan ng bagyo ay Inday at Jose,” Aurelio said.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts