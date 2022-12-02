The state weather bureau reported Friday morning that it is rainy over Palawan as a result of the easterlies and cautioned residents against potential flooding and landslides.

“Sa ating mga kababayan sa Palawan, patuloy ang maulang panahon dulot ng easterlies, o yong hangin na galing sa silangan. Mag-ingat po sa mga posibleng pagbaha o landlide,” said Friday morning by PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja.

The local PAGASA office, meanwhile, forecasted strong winds and moderate to heavy rains, measuring 5.5 to 15 liters or mm, for Palawan.

Estareja added that aside from easterlies, the eastern part of Luzon is being affected by the shear line, which is the convergence of the northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, and easterlies.

He also stated that no tropical cyclones are expected to form and enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) until the weekend.

The gale warning advisory has been issued for the waters of Batanes, Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan. He added that wave heights could reach 5.5 meters.

