The low pressure area (LPA) that the weather agency is monitoring is approaching the country’s landmass after entering its area of responsibility.

Aldczar Aurelio, PAGASA weather specialist, reported that it was observed 95 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte at 3 a.m. today.

“Ito ay nananatiling mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo, pero patuloy itong magbibigay ng mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas, at ganoon din sa bahagi ng Mindanao,” he said.

Aurelio said rainfall can be expected in Southern Leyte, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the whole Bicol Region.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to impact the western section of Luzon, where gloomy skies with a probability of afternoon showers can be expected.