The low-pressure area (LPA) was located near the Sulu Sea in Palawan and will continue to bring rainfall while maintaining a smaller possibility of developing into a storm, according to the state weather bureau.

As of Thursday’s forecast, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio estimated the LPA to be 255 kilometers south southwest of Puerto Princesa City or 465 kilometers west of Zamboanga City.

“Sa araw na ito, makararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Palawan dulot ‘yan ng low-pressure area. Paalala sa mga kababayan sa Palawan na mag-ingat tayo dahil sa itong mga pag-ulan, posibleng magdulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa,” he said.

Aside from LPA, the easterlies wind is hitting a large portion of the Visayas, while the northeast monsoon, or amihan, is prevailing across certain parts of Luzon.

- Advertisement -

Due to the strengthened northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a gale warning, indicating that rough to very rough waves will be observed.

The seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, the northern and eastern coasts of Polilio Island, Camarines Norte, the northern and eastern coasts of Camarines Sur, and the northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes are all affected.

“Mag-ingat at huwag muna pumalaot sa mga lugar na ito dahil sa matataas ang alon. Kung saan ang taas ng alon nito ay aabot hanggang 4.5 meters,” he said.

The moderate to strong winds from the northeast to north will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with moderate to rough seas.