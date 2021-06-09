Rainy day forecast over entire MIMAROPA

The state weather bureau expects the development of a low pressure area (LPA) or circulation over the West Philippine Sea and light-to-moderate rains in the MIMAROPA provinces.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a forecast on Wednesday that two weather systems are existing in the country. The southwest monsoon or habagat prevails over a large area of Luzon and Western Visayas, while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) directly affects the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

“Kita sa satellite animation ang makakapal na ulap na may dalang malalakas na ulan sa may Luzon at Western Visayas. Possible somewhere dito sa West Philippine Sea ay may mabuo na low-pressure area o serkulasyon. Sa Luzon ay patuloy pa rin ang gloomy weather or makulimlim na panahon ngayong araw. Aasahan na at some point magkakaroon ng pag-ulan, light to moderate rains, at times lumalakas lalo na sa hapon,” he said.

PAGASA added that no gale warning is raised over the seaboards of the country and the condition of waters surrounding the province is at a slight to moderate level.

“Asahan natin dahil may thunderstorms tayong mararanasan sa Luzon at Western Visayas, possible ang malalakas na alon. Dito sa silangang parte ng ating bansa, gayon din sa Visayas at Mindanao, banayad hanggang sa katamtaman ang mga pag-alon,” he said.

