- Advertisement by Google -

Rainy days are here! And while they may seem ominous for some, they also open fun fashion possibilities from Surplus that will keep you warm, protected, and stylish.

It’s a great time to play with layers with preppie inspired pullovers, cardigans, and checkered long sleeved tops. Add a pop of color to your outerwear – raincoats and jackets – to bring out your shine. Go for multi-functional pieces – hoodies and reversible wind breakers that go a long way. Surplus also has hologram long umbrellas for walking in the rain.

Whether it’s a drizzle or a storm, never forget your personal style. Express yourself as you brave the weather and create your own fashion statement.

The collection is available in Surplus stores located in most SM Supermalls nationwide.

- Advertisement -

Go casual and preppy on rainy days with this checkered long sleeved top from Surplus Denim Daze. Blue wash full buttoned denim jacket for ladies. Available at Surplus. This reversible hooded jacket will give you two rainy day looks. Jaunty jacket with hood from Surplus. This water -resistant jacket that will keep you protected from light showers. Rain shouldn’t stop your style with this fashionable and lightweight raincoat jacket with hood. Lift your mood with this hooded printed pull over Add a pop of color to rainy days with this red fully-zipped jacket from Surplus. No weather should get in the way of looking fashionable chic with this jacket from Surplus. Zip up in style with Surplus’ fully zipped jacket with hood. Keep warm, safe, and dry with this hooded raincoat jacket active fzip wind breaker jacket Nice and cozy ladies’ cotton crop top pullover and men’s jacket with hood. All available at Surplus.

For a more convenient shopping experience, you may check out Surplus at Lazada, SM Malls Online, and ShopSM. Surplus Order to Deliver is also now available; join their Viber community and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @SurplusPH and @Surplus_ph for more details.

About Post Author