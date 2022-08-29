Rainy days are here! And while they may seem ominous for some, they also open fun fashion possibilities from Surplus that will keep you warm, protected, and stylish.
It’s a great time to play with layers with preppie inspired pullovers, cardigans, and checkered long sleeved tops. Add a pop of color to your outerwear – raincoats and jackets – to bring out your shine. Go for multi-functional pieces – hoodies and reversible wind breakers that go a long way. Surplus also has hologram long umbrellas for walking in the rain.
Whether it’s a drizzle or a storm, never forget your personal style. Express yourself as you brave the weather and create your own fashion statement.
The collection is available in Surplus stores located in most SM Supermalls nationwide.
For a more convenient shopping experience, you may check out Surplus at Lazada, SM Malls Online, and ShopSM. Surplus Order to Deliver is also now available; join their Viber community and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @SurplusPH and @Surplus_ph for more details.