Rains, intermittent winds in some parts of PH Thursday

Some parts of the country will experience intermittent gusts and rains due to the southwest monsoon being enhanced by Tropical Storm Noul (local name Leon), a weather specialist said Thursday.

Raymond Ordinario of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said even if Leon has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), it continues to pull the southwest monsoon.

The tropical storm was last tracked 360 kilometers north of Kalayaan Islands, Palawan.

Intermittent gusts due to the southwest monsoon are expected over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

PAGASA warned that flooding and landslide are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

The rest of the country may experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms, it added.

Gale warning is in effect over the western seaboards of Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan due to rough to very rough seas. Sea travel is risky over these areas.

PAGASA’s severe weather bulletin issued at 5 a.m. also indicated that moderate to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of the rest of the country.

Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautions, it said. (PNA)