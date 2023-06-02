The enhanced southwest monsoon caused by the severe tropical storm Mawar outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will continue to bring rains over northern Palawan, according to the state weather bureau.

Weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) said it will also be experienced in the islands of Cuyo, Kalayaan, and the Calamian Group of Islands.

Mawar, formerly known as Betty, exited PAR on Wednesday.

“Ang hanging habagat ay magdadala ng malawakang pag-ulan at pagkulog sa northern portion ng Palawan kasama ang mga isla ng Cuyo, Calamian, at Kalayaan—posible ang mga pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” he said.

Rains will still be experienced over the weekends, particularly in the areas of the MIMAROPA region, added PAGASA.

A gale warning advisory is raised over the waters of the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands and Isabela. The wave height may range from 2.8 to 4.5 due to the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Mawar.

Fisherfolk and those with small sea crafts are discouraged from sailing due to a possible increase in wave height.

