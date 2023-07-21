As Tropical Depression Egay influences the southwest monsoon, several areas in the country, including Northern Palawan and the Calamian Islands, will experience intermittent rainfall.

PAGASA weather specialist, Benison Estareja, has emphasized that Egay’s impact on the southwest monsoon might prompt them to issue rainfall advisories, heavy rainfall warnings, and wind signals in regions vulnerable to strong winds and heavy downpours.

As of 4 a.m. on July 22, Egay’s last observed position was approximately 815 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon. Although currently a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 70 kph, there is potential for it to intensify into a super typhoon.

Estareja further explained that Egay is currently moving at a speed of 10 kph west-northwest. The latest satellite animation indicates that its tail or trough is already bringing rains to the Caraga Region, nearby areas in the Visayas, and the Davao Region.

“Inaasahan na hanggang bukas ay mabagal na kikilos westward itong si bagyong Egay. Possible ngayong araw ay maging tropical storm ito and possible by tomorrow maging severe tropical storm na ito,” he said.

Between Monday and Thursday, Egay is forecasted to move northwestward and may potentially reach super typhoon status, with wind speeds exceeding 185 kph, while nearing the Cagayan and Batanes provinces.

Estareja also mentioned that on the early morning of Thursday, July 27, Egay is projected to make landfall in the central part of Taiwan, eventually leaving the Philippine area of responsibility by the afternoon until the evening.