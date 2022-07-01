The state weather bureau raised a rainfall warning over the province of Palawan due to an enhanced southwest monsoon by tropical storm Domeng and severe tropical storm Chaba.

Domeng was estimated at 975 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon and moving northward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph). Senior weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said Domeng would leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday.

“Itong dalawang weather system na ito ang humahatak ng Habagat na nagdudulot ng pag-ulan sa iilang bahagi sa Luzon and Visayas area. Ito ay kikilos pa rin pahilaga, generally northward direction,” he said.

According to the forecast track, no tropical cyclone wind signal is currently raised for the tropical storm Domeng over parts of the country.

- Advertisement -

Due to the effect of the southwest monsoon, the gale warning is still raised over the western coast of Palawan including Kalayaan island. It is also effective over seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and western coast of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang island.

“Patuloy natin pinapaalalahanan ang ating mga kababayan natin na mangingisda at may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat na ‘wag muna pumalaot sa mga nasabing baybayin dahil sa inaasahan na malalaking alon,” he said.

The wave height ranges from 2.8 to 4.5 meters, he added.