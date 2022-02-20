The northeast monsoon strengthened Monday morning, affecting the entire Luzon area directly, while rains will occur in Southern Palawan due to the trough or extension of the low-pressure area (LPA).

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the LPA, which is currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), is less likely to move closer to the country’s landmass but will bring scattered rains, particularly over the Mindanao area.

The regional weather forecast, on the other hand, said the rest of Palawan, including the Kalayaan islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

“Dito sa Southern Palawan o timog na bahagi ng Palawan, asahan naman natin ang kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat dulot ‘yan ng trough ng low-pressure area,” she said.

PAGASA has raised a gale warning over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to the intensified northeast monsoon.

“Hindi muna natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ‘yong mga kababayan natin na mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail eastern sections of Visayas with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds from the northeast to east will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with slight to moderate seas.