Based on PPC PAGASA’s advisory, moderate to heavy rain showers, ranging from 5.5 to 7.5 liters per square meter per hour, are currently affecting parts of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

Specifically, the affected areas in Palawan include portions of Coron and Culion. In Occidental Mindoro, the western portions of Mamburao, Santa Cruz, and Sablayan are experiencing similar weather conditions. These areas are subject to thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

The advisory warns that these weather conditions may persist for the next one to two hours and could potentially impact nearby areas. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The state weather bureau national office is closely monitoring a low-pressure area currently located 220 kilometers northeast of Aparri, Cagayan, which, while not expected to develop into a tropical depression, still poses a significant chance of rainfall in various parts of the country today during the opening of the first day of classes.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina reported this morning that the LPA is in an environment that is not conducive to developing into a tropical depression.

“Sa ngayon, basta sa pinakahuling datos natin, medyo nahihirapang magiging isang bagyo (1:19) itong low pressure area na ito dahil nasa isang environment siya na hindi conducive para ma-develop into a tropical depression,” Badrina said.

Despite this, continuous monitoring is being conducted to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

In some regions of the country, particularly the eastern side of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, there will be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Badrina said residents, parents, teachers, and children commuting to school today, should expect rainfall in the afternoon and evening, with the possibility of mild weather around noon, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Aside from the low-pressure area being monitored currently, he said no other low-pressure areas or storms are visible inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In the coming days, the southwest monsoon is expected to weaken, likely resulting in thunderstorms being the primary weather condition.

The western section of Luzon will likely experience more rain due to the southwest monsoon, particularly in the Ilocos Region, Bataan, and Zambales. The Cordillera area, especially Abra and Benguet, will also be affected. The rest of Luzon can expect isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, with a higher chance of warm weather at midday, especially in the eastern part of Luzon.

Badrina said the temperature in Laoag ranges from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, Tuguegarao can reach up to 32 degrees Celsius, Baguio ranges from 17 to 22 degrees Celsius, Metro Manila from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, Tagaytay from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius, and Legazpi from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius.

In Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected. The temperature in the Kalayaan Islands is 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, and Puerto Princesa is 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

The Visayas will generally have fair weather with a chance of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. The temperature in Iloilo is 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, Cebu is 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, and Tacloban is 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. The temperature in Zamboanga is 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, Cagayan de Oro is 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, and Davao is up to 33 degrees Celsius.

Currently, there are no gale warnings in any part of the country, but sudden strong waves due to thunderstorms are possible. It is generally safe for sea vessels and small boats to navigate the coastal waters.