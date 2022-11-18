Rain will continue to fall across a significant portion of the country this weekend still due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) within which a low pressure area (LPA) is ensconced.

In the province of Palawan, rain ranging from light to moderate, with some heavy downpours, are affecting the Northern Palawan area, according to radar data. On the other hand, moderate to heavy rains, as well as lightning and strong winds, have been observed in Quezon and Sofronio Española.

The LPA, which was last observed 190 kilometers east of General Santos City, according to DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja, is expected to dissipate within 48 hours.

“Patuloy ang pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng bansa, dahil pa rin yan sa ITCZ na siyang nakaaapekto na sa malaking bahagi ng Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This ITCZ is yong linya kung saan nagtatagpo ang hangin mula sa magkabilang parte ng ating mundo,” he said.

“Yong LPA na ating minomonitor sa ngayo ay nasa loob pa rin ng Philippine area of responsibility (PAR)… sa susunod na 48 hours, or hanggang sa matapos ang weekend, ay possibleng malusaw ito habang nasa loob or malapit sa ating Philippine boundary,” he added.

Estareja said no sea travel suspensions are expected in the next coming days. The extreme Northern Luzon will expect moderate to rough seas from 1.2 to 2.8 wave meter height. The western and central seaboards will observe slight to moderate conditions.

