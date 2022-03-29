The state weather bureau said Tuesday that the low pressure area (LPA) is expected to exit the country’s area of responsibility in the next 24 hours.

According to PAGASA, light to moderate rain will continue to fall in Puerto Princesa and certain parts of Palawan due to the LPA.

The LPA was estimated to be 235 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa or 295 kilometers east of Pag-asa Island, according to weather specialist Samuel Duran.

“Itong low-pressure area ay maaari nang lumabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 24 hours. Ganoon pa man, patuloy pa rin itong nagdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa Palawan, kasama ang Kalayaan Islands. Sa Kalayaan Island, asahan pa rin ang kalat-kalat na pag-ulan dulot pa rin ng low-pressure area,” he said.

The yellow alert level remains in effect for the municipalities of Narra, Aborlan, and Kalayaan, and Puerto Princesa City.

Flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas are both probable, PAGASA said.

The affected rivers and tributaries are Abongan, Lian, Barbakan, Rizal, Caramay, Langogan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Iwahig Penal, Inagawan, Aborlan, Malatgao, Apurawan, Baton-Baton, Aramaywan, Iwahig Brooke’s Point, Panitian, Pulot, Lamakan, Quinlogan, Iraan, Malabangan, Culasian, Ocayan, Canipaan, Busuanga, and Coron.

Meanwhile, Jerry Alili, the chief of the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said that MDRRMOs in municipalities around the province have not reported any flooding incidents.

Calamianes residents enjoyed sunny skies as of 4:14 p.m., while municipalities on the mainland experienced partly overcast skies with light to moderate winds.

“Per monitoring, PPC, Aborlan, [at] Kalayaan ang may malakas na ulan now,” he said.

Some parts of the city are experiencing low to no water pressure, according to Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) spokesperson Jenn Rausa, due to high turbidity in Montible and Campo Uno as an effect of the LPA.

“Umapaw na po sa Campo Uno yong baha, inabot na yong monitoring station natin,” Rausa said.

She said their last monitoring was 211 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) in the Lapu-Lapu source. The need for water to be safe is 5 NTU.

“Continuous naman ang operation ng mga treatment plants, pero bumaba talaga ang flow rate kaya hirap [ang] tubig sa bayan. May ongoing injection sa bayan now,” she added.