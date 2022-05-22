Palawan and Mindoro provinces will see cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, said the weather bureau Monday.

“Dahil sa habagat o southwest monsoon, inaasahan po ang maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, at sa Palawan,” PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in a national forecast.

Moderate winds from the southwest to south will prevail over Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands) and Occidental Mindoro with moderate seas. Light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will also prevail over the whole Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

The rest of Luzon and Metro Manila will also see cloud skies with occasional rain, especially in the morning. “Pero pagdating sa hapon o gabi, magiging maulap at mataas ang tsansa na magkaroon ng pag-ulan”.

- Advertisement -

He added that PAGASA is not monitoring any low pressure area (LPA) in and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).