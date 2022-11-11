Chances of rain are high in the southern portion of Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

As a result, PAGASA is advising residents in the area to take precautions against potential flooding and landslides.

“Sa ngayon po, mataas ang tsansa ng mga pag-ulan pa rin dito sa southern portion of Palawan, kabilang na ang Kalayaan Islands. Meron pa ring mga kalat kalat na ulan and thunderstorms, simula tanghali hanggang sa gabi kaya’t mag-ingat sa mga posibleng pagbaha at landslides,” PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja reported Saturday morning.

He said that the weather in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be warm and humid. However, there is a high chance of rain and cloudy skies in the morning in Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte.

Estareja also stated that no weather disturbances are expected to hit the country’s area of responsibility in the next three days, based on the most recent PAGASA satellite animation.

