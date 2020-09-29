RADaR app launched to help in disaster reporting

In a press statement, DepEd announced they were able to launch the web application which can be accessible all over the country.



The Department of Education (DepEd) and some private stakeholders have launched a RADaR app to help disaster risk reduction management coordinators in reporting and assessing disaster impacts to ensure the safety of learners and teachers.

In a press statement, DepEd announced they were able to launch the web application which can be accessible all over the country.

“Kasama ang Save the Children Philippines at Prudence Foundation, inilunsad ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang Rapid Assessment of Damages Report (RADaR) mobile and web applications sa buong bansa noong Setyembre 22 at 24 upang matiyak ang agarang hakbang at pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon sa panahon ng mga sakuna at iba pang hindi inaasahang pangyayari,” it stated.

Undersecretary for Administration Alain del B. Pascua said that the applications will help the coordinators to monitor and report impacts on disaster among learners and employees and will serve as the baseline for the schools to initiate necessary actions.

“The RADaR mobile and web applications will support our regional, division, and school-based Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Coordinators in reporting and rapidly assessing the impacts of disasters,” he said.

On the other hand, Save the Children Philippines chief executive officer Atty. Alberto Muyot said that the mobile and web application is vital in ensuring the safety of the learners and employees since face-to-face classes are still prohibited.

“Children will bear the greatest impact if a disaster takes place in a school environment, and we must guarantee their safety during emergencies while they are away from their parents and guardians,” said Muyot.

The RADaR app is part of the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Information System (DRRMIS) which is established in aid to the Education Safe from Disaster project of the department which aims to improve the knowledge and capacity of the employees and learners against disasters.

The DRRMIS contains other apps and tools that can help in monitoring that will have a pilot testing in region III.

“Maglalaman din ang DRRMIS ng iba pang applications at tools tulad ng Comprehensive School Safety (CSS) Monitoring Application at ang School Watching App (SWApp), na magkakaroon ng pilot testing sa mga piling paaralan sa 20 na dibisyon ng Rehiyon III ngayong taon,” it stated.

WP Post Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher. See author's posts