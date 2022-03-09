The city government has issued a notice of violation (NOV) against the Batangas Racing Circuit-Palawan International Circuit (BRC-PIC) located in Sta. Monica for noise pollution, following complaints raised by local residents.

The notice was issued by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) on February 28, noting the complaints by nearby residents of loud noises coming from the circuit, mainly from big bikes.

The NOV also pointed out that the BRC has an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) only for go-karts, and that its mayor’s permit only allows rentals of recreational vehicles. According to the NOV, the noise coming from the motorcycles at the race track exceeded 55 decibels during the daytime, which is not ideal for residents living near the circuit.

“On February 13, 2022, our staff conducted monitoring and assessment to measure the level of noise emitted during your operation[s] and it was confirmed that the level of noise is considered a nuisance to the nearby residential area,” the notice stated.

“Failure on your part to comply with this directive shall be considered as a waiver of your right to be heard. Thereafter, the City ENRO will recommend to the city mayor for the cancellation of the mayor’s permit and the Joint Venture Agreement,” it added.

Jon de Guzman, circuit manager, told Palawan News they will seek the city government’s approval of their continued operations and will address the concerns raised by the affected residents. He said they are circulating a petition for signature by city riders and motorcycle enthusiasts, cited their contributions to the Puerto Princesa by giving motorsport enthusiasts a safe venue to practice drag racing, as well as a tournament venue for competitions.

“Our community of riders and enthusiasts are humbly writing this petition letter with the plea to allow us motorsport riders to continue doing ride sessions at the BRC – Palawan International Circuit. We commit ourselves to follow whatever will be the result of the compromise agreement between BRC management and the nearby resident complainant[s], should there be any,” the letter read.

“Magme-meeting din kaming mga riders ngayon (Tuesday), gagawa din kami ng petition letter,” de Guzman said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

De Guzman said the BRC has only been allowing their clients to practice on specific dates and only during the daytime, not every day as complainants reportedly stated.

“’Yong sinasabi ng mga residents na araw-araw daw ang mga motor, pero ang operations namin, Wednesday to Sunday lang. May oras pati ‘yon, 9AM to 5PM. Tapos nagkakaroon lang ng motor kapag may event na paparating, kasi may nagpa-practice. Pero pag walang event, bihira lang din na may motor,” de Guzman stated.

Under the JVA, the company is allowed to occupy and use land owned by the city government for its operations, according to City ENRO senior environmental management specialist Angel Madriñan.

“Sa JVA, sa city ang lupa. Actually, nature park ‘yon, yong bonsai. Hindi talaga siya intended for recreational facility, more on sa nature park. Dahil nag-qualify sila, nilagyan nila ng bonsai park at go-kart,” Madriñan said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

De Guzman stated that they had already complied with the City ENRO’s directive. The letter also questioned the 55-decibel noise requirement, stating that they are currently following the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) MVIS inspection limit of 115 decibels on a motorcycle running at 2000–2500 revolutions per minute (rpm).

Meanwhile, Madriñan said that they have already taken note of the BRC’s response, and are waiting for the City Legal Office’s opinion on how they should find a solution to the loud noises. Madrinan stated that the City Council previously allowed the BRC to use the property for motorsports.

“Ang naging [move] namin, i-[forward] na muna sa [City] Legal, kasi ‘yan din ang recommendation ng City Council. Kasi may in-issue din ang Sanggunian [na resolution] na pinapayagan sila na magpatakbo sila ng mga motor for safety reasons. Kaso lang, ang naging problema ay hindi lang [naka-specify] kung anong klaseng motor ang gagamitin,” Madriñan said.