Quinta moves away from Kalayaan Islands

Oct 28, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

Gale warning remains over other provinces in Luzon and the western coast of Palawan, including Calamianes, Cuyo, and Kalayaan.

Typhoon Quinta has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is moving to make landfall in Vietnam.

PAGASA weather specialist Shelly Ignacio said in a 4 a.m. Wednesday public weather forecast that it was last located at 3 a.m. around 500 kilometers northwest of Kalayaan Islands.

“Ito ay mayroong taglay na lakas ng hangin na umaabot ng 155 kilometers per hour (kph) malapit sa sentro at pagbugso naman ng bagyong Quinta na umaabot ng 190 kph. Ito po ay kumikilos pa-west northwestward sa bilis na 20 kph at inaasahan nga na pupunta sa bansang Vietnam,” she said.

Ignacio said it will continue to bring rains over Luzon on the west side.

The Tropical Depression (TD) that PAGASA is monitoring, which could be named “Rolly” when it enters the PAR Wednesday night or Thursday morning, has been located at a distance of 2,070 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

“Meron siyang lakas na taglay ng hangin na umaabot ng 55 kilometers per hour malapit sa sentro, [ang] pagbugso ng hangin ay umaabot ng 70 kilometers per hour. Ito ay kumikilos pa-northwest,” Ignacio said.

 

