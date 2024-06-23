Gerlyn Greagas of Quezon emerged victorious as Mutya ng Palawan 2024 during the Grand Coronation Night held at PGP Convention Center tonight. She claimed the coveted title along with a cash prize of P100,000.

Gloria Mae Salie from Bataraza was hailed as Mutya ng Palawan North, receiving P50,000, Juzien Kate Barcoma of Taytay was honored as Mutya ng Palawan South, also awarded P50,000.00.

Risha Angela Bacones of Busuanga secured the 1st Runner-Up title, taking home P35,000, followed by Marjorie Gabo of Cuyo as 2nd Runner-Up with P25,000.

Greagas also received the Best in Evening Gown award, earning an additional P15,000.00. Egine Dagot of Linapacan was recognized as Miss Congeniality, while Cherry Mae Villanueva of Narra took home the Best in Swimwear award.

Special awards were also bestowed upon other candidates:

– Gloria Mae Salie of Bataraza: Miss PLDT

– Risha Angela Bacones of Busuanga: Miss TNT Tiktok Saya and Miss Photogenic

– Villamare Gallares of Coron: Best in Production Number

– Cherry Mae L. Villanueva of Narra: Miss Power of Slow Ambassadress

– Gearlyn Greagas of Quezon: Darling of the Press

The event was hosted by Bianca Valerio, with performances by celebrity guest Anthony Rosaldo of GMA 7.

Confusion arose when Bataraza, a town from southern Palawan, was awarded Mutya ng Palawan North, while Taytay, a town from northern Palawan, was awarded Mutya ng Palawan South.

Despite the geographical misnomers, the awards reflect the ranking of the candidates based on their overall scores, according to the Provincial Information Office.

“Mutya ng Palawan North po is awarded to the candidate with the second highest score while Mutya ng Palawan South to the candidate with the third highest score,” the Provincial Information Office clarified.