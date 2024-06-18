Quezon town triumphed over San Vicente with a score of 91-73 to clinch the championship game of the Baragatan Inter-LGU Basketball Tournament 2024 on June 16 at the Palawan State University (PSU) Gymnasium in Barangay Tiniguiban.

The game captivated a crowd of Palaweño basketball fans, who filled the venue with cheers and excitement.

Quezon’s performance earned them the title along with a prize of ₱100,000 and a plaque. San Vicente, demonstrating resilience throughout the tournament, secured the 1st runner-up position, receiving ₱80,000.

Meanwhile, Brooke’s Point claimed the 2nd runner-up spot after a match against Taytay, ending with a score of 97-91. They took home ₱60,000, while Taytay received ₱40,000 as the 3rd runner-up.

Individual players also garnered awards for their contributions, including John Paul Madeja from Brooke’s Point, who was named Season MVP, and Rnen Taripe, recognized as the Finals MVP.

The tournament showcased the prowess of 15 municipalities from across Palawan, underscoring their commitment to sportsmanship and community pride.