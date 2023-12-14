(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A resident of Barangay Tabon in the town of Quezon in southern Palawan survived a stabbing attack in another barangay in the same town.

According to a report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), the victim, identified as Ricardo Morales Jr, 23 years old, sustained a stab wound on the back portion of his body. The alleged suspect was identified as Alias Putoy, a resident of Barangay Quinlogan.

Investigations revealed that Morales left his residence in Tabon on Tuesday, December 12, to meet friends in Rizal town, also in southern Palawan. The next morning, authorities received information that Morales had been brought to Quezon Medicare Hospital due to the stabbing incident.

The Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) is engaged now in a follow-up investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to the incident. The details surrounding the motive for the attack are still under investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.