Police authorities in Quezon town arrested a person for illegal logging on Monday, October 9, in Brgy. Alfonso XIII, Quezon, Palawan.

Arrested was Bernie Escovidal Masucol, 27, who was the subject of a warrant of arrest (WOA) issued on October 6 by Presiding Judge Ramon Chito R. Mendoza of RTC Branch 165, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The arrest stems from charges of unlawful possession of implements under section 77 of P.D.705 or the Forestry Code of the Philippines.