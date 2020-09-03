Quezon IPs receive seeds and fertilizers for veggie farming

Quezon municipal agriculturist Romeo Segay said the DA provided seeds, fertilizers, and farming materials to the indigenous peoples (IP) of Maasin who are members of the Samahang Katutubo ng Sitio Marintob Association (SKSMA) on September 2 for their vegetable livelihood project.

An association of indigenous farmers in Barangay Maasin in Quezon town received seeds and other agricultural inputs Wednesday for their “Gulayan sa Barangay” project from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Quezon municipal agriculturist Romeo Segay said the DA provided seeds, fertilizers, and farming materials to the indigenous peoples (IP) of Maasin who are members of the Samahang Katutubo ng Sitio Marintob Association (SKSMA) on September 2 for their vegetable livelihood project.

The distribution was led by Palawan provincial agriculturist Romeo Cabungcal.

“Nagpapasalamat kami dahil isa ang lugar na ito ang napili ng DA na maging recipient ng mga libreng inputs para sa gagawing farm model [gulayan] ng ating samahan dito at umaasa kami na sana maging produktibo at makatulong sa pagtaas ng produksyon ng masustansyang gulay ang mga ito,” Segay said.

The barangay vegetable farming project is part of the DA’s High-Value Crops and Development Program, which aims to establish model vegetable farming sites. The IPs of Marintob is among the first model sites.

Maasin village chief Danilo Carmen said the association should make good use of what they received to increase yield and help in food sustainability in Quezon.

“Mapalad tayo dahil ang asosasyon na ito ng katutubo sa bayan ng Quezon ang napili para magkaroon tayo ng free agricultural inputs. Umaasa ang ating barangay sa mga magsasaka ng gulay sa lugar na ito na sana ay pagtulungan ito at suportahan,” said Carmen.

About the Author Ruil Alabi