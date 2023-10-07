Over 60 endemic birds were confiscated on Friday, October 6, in the possession of a fisherman in Barangay Calumpang, Quezon, Palawan, during a joint law enforcement operation.

The apprehension stemmed from information received by intelligence units about the suspect, identified as Javerol Sabdula Diswan, 50, and his involvement in the illegal transport of several wildlife species using his fishing boat.

In the operation conducted by the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS), Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff wildlife enforcement team, and Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), the suspect attempted to flee but was later apprehended.

Six cages containing 61 Palawan talking mynas (Gracula religiosa palawanensis), one cage containing two Philippine red-vented cockatoos (Cacatua haematuropygia), and one cage containing one live and one dead blue-naped parrot (Tanygnathus lucionensis) were confiscated from Diswan.

An unregistered chainsaw was also recovered from his possession.

The Quezon MPS is currently preparing cases for the violation of Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, and Republic Act 9175, or the Chain Saw Act of 2002, against the suspect to be filed before the Provincial Prosecutions Office.