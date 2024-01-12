Law enforcement authorities apprehended a man in Barangay Iraan, Aborlan, on Thursday for alleged illegal drug peddling.

The suspect, identified only by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) as “Lito,” 33, from Balintawak, Quezon City, and temporarily residing in Barangay Iraan, was caught in a buy-bust operation to disrupt the local drug trade.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), PPO, and the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) confiscated items from Lito, allegedly indicating his involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The seized items include two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu. Also recovered were various denominations of currency, including ₱1,500 bills, and a five Riyal note.

The total weight of the confiscated illegal drugs, including the purchased amount, was about 0.09 grams, with an estimated street value of around ₱3,000. The PPO said this seizure, while small in quantity, still impacts the local drug distribution network.

Alias Lito is now under the custody of the Aborlan MPS, awaiting further legal proceedings.