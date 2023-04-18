The Palawan Provincial Legal Office held a two-day legal service program at Diwata Hall in Barangay Alfonso XIII on April 13-14, providing free legal consultations and seminars to 14 barangays in the southern town of Quezon.

The first day of the program was dedicated to a seminar for 72 Lupong Tagapamayapa members from the participating barangays. The seminar covered topics such as the Katarungang Pambarangay, Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials, Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act (VAWC) (RA 9262), Anti-Trafficking in Person, and An Act Prohibiting the Practice of Child Marriage (RA 11596).

Some 52 clients from the same barangays were provided free legal consultations on the second day.

Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua U. Bolusa led the program along with Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara and other lawyers from the PLO, including Atty. Gellian Grace Baaco, Atty. Ariel Abis, and Atty. Vanessa Bautista from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and LGOO Ted Guian from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Palawan. Two lawyers from the Palawan Chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Atty. Susanne Lacson and Atty. Roy Madulid, also joined the program.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO) the legal service program aims to provide legal assistance to citizens in all municipalities of Palawan.

This was the third time that the PLO has conducted this program, previously held in San Vicente and Roxas in the past few months.

Quezon Mayor Joselito Ayala expressed his gratitude to the Palawan government for providing legal services to the residents of Quezon.

About Post Author