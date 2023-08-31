On the fourth day of filing the certificate of candidacy for those who intend to run in the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Puerto Princesa, an orderly queue is anticipated at SM mall, the designated location for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) activity.

This follows a conversation earlier this morning, August 31, with City Comelec officer Atty. Julius Cuevas.

During his discussion with aspiring candidates, they agreed that those lined up at the side entrance of the SM mall and those on Lacao Street will take turns entering to submit their COCs.

Atty. Cuevas told them, however, that starting tomorrow, September 1, they will only wait on Lacao Street to prevent confusion and misunderstandings in the queue.

Atty. Cuevas engaged with the candidates after they requested this interaction three days ago due to the purportedly inefficient COC filing system.

“Dapat kasi doon lang talaga ang pila (Lacao Street), but since nandito na kayo, ganito ang gawin natin para maging maayos. Mag-alternate tayo ng pasok—kayo dito, at yung nasa Lacao Street, para lahat ma-accommodate,” the City Comelec officer said.

“Tapos mamaya, yung para bukas doon na lahat sa Lacao. Kasi nakakahiya naman sa SM, private property ito. Wala kasi tayong reservation, kaya nga may pila,” Atty. Cuevas added.

On August 28, the aspiring candidates rushed to get ahead in the line, with some even jumping over the mall’s fence.

Atty. Cuevas in a press conference on August 29 at the City Police Office, expressed disappointment as this demonstrated a lack of discipline among those running in the BSKE and aiming to serve their constituents.

Ronie Puno, an aspiring councilor (kagawad) in Barangay San Rafael, admitted last night that there were aspirants who behaved in such an embarrassing manner in public.

However, according to him, this could have been avoided if they had been briefed on the procedures for the first day of filing from the very beginning.

“Meron talagang mga walang disiplina, kaya nakakahiya sa taumbayan na makita yon. Kami gusto naming sumunod pero sana may kumausap na sa amin noong una pa lang na nakita na nilang ganito,” he told Palawan News last night, August 30.

“Tatlong araw na kami dito. Hindi naman kami makauwi dahil ang layo ng pinanggalingan pa namin. Pagdating kanina, binilang na kami pero wala talaga, hindi nakapag-file,” Puno added.

The queue number assigned to him was 298, yet he wasn’t able to file his COC.

He and over a dozen aspirants from Brgy. San Rafael were waiting on Lacao Street, with some of them opting to sit or lie on the pavement while waiting for their chance.

Elsa Tomang, an aspiring kagawad just from Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, stressed that addressing the queueing issue isn’t the sole concern that needs attention from the City Comelec Office.

She, along with her fellow aspirants, expresses concern that the filing period might conclude before they can submit their applications.

Like Puno on August 29, Tomang shared that she was assigned queue number 338, but by August 30, she still hadn’t been attended to in the COC filing area within the mall.

“Ito ang number ko kahapon pero hindi pa rin ako nakapag-file. Ang problema, bukas ibang number nanaman na ibibigay. Hindi na ata ito puwede yong number na binigay. Hindi na ako aalis para bukas, baka sakali maka-file na,” she said.

In the earlier hours of the day, the mall’s security was strengthened by assigning extra personnel from the Philippine Marines and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to support both the PNP and SM’s security staff in managing the crowd.

The filing of COC will only be until September 2.